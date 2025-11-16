Bulls legend opens up on Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen relationship

U.S. basketball player Michael Jordan (centre) flashes a victory sign as he stands with teammates, Scottie Pippen (left) and Clyde Drexler, after winning the Olympic gold in Barcelona, Spain on August 8, 1992. — Reuters

Former Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers forward Horace Grant has said that he hopes NBA legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen can settle their relationship, calling their feud "silliness."

Bulls legend Pippen shocked the fans earlier this year when he opened up about his relationship with Jordan.

Pippen revealed that he and Jordan had not been friendly off the court and had never shared activities, like having dinner, not even during their playing days, let alone after they retired.

However, their former teammate Grant is hoping that the legends will settle their relationship soon.

During his Legends in Session show, he opened up about MJ’s and Pippen’s ongoing feud and called it silliness.

Grant said that he hopes and prays that both the legends can sit down and sort things out.

"Oh, man, I think and I hope and pray that they both come to such a moment that they can both sit down and talk this thing out," Grant said.

He added that both are great players and suggested that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen settle the relationship.

"Now you have two great, great players, great teammates. I don't want to say beefing because you know when you 60 and older, we don't have that much time, so I would say to MJ and Pip, I pray and hope that you guys can settle this silliness," he added.

Michael Jordan played the majority of his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, spanning from 1984 to 1993 and then returning from 1995 to 1998. He later came out of retirement to play for the Washington Wizards from 2001 to 2003.

While Scottie Pippen represented the Chicago Bulls (1987–1998, 2003–2004), Houston Rockets (1998–1999) and Portland Trail Blazers (1999–2003).