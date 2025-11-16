Mohammad Rizwan achieves major landmark in third ODI against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Rizwan celebrates his team's victory at the end of the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan added another milestone to his career by playing his 100th ODI during the third and final match of the series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rizwan, who made his ODI debut in 2015 against Bangladesh in Mirpur, became the 33rd Pakistani to feature in 100 ODIs, joining an elite list that includes Imran Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Wasim Akram.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi holds the record for most ODI appearances for Pakistan with 393 matches, followed by Inzamam-ul-Haq with 375 and Wasim Akram with 356 matches.

Head coach of Pakistan’s white-ball team, Mike Hesson, congratulated Mohammad Rizwan on reaching his 100th ODI in a recent video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"All right, boys, it's a special occasion when anyone plays their first game for Pakistan, but today we've got a player who's playing his 100th. He's brought a heck of a lot of energy and desire and skill to Pakistan, and I'm sure there's plenty more ahead. But, Riz, congratulations, mate, 100 games today," Hesson stated.

Rizwan is also the fourth-highest run-scorer among Pakistani wicketkeepers in ODIs.

Former captain Moin Khan leads the list with 3,266 runs in 219 matches, while the Akmal brothers, Kamran and Umar, occupy the second and third spots with 3,236 and 3,194 runs respectively.

The right-handed batter has accumulated 2,860* runs, placing him fourth on the list.

In his captaincy stint, Rizwan led Pakistan in 20 ODIs, achieving nine wins and suffering 11 losses, with a winning percentage of 45.

He was appointed as both ODI and T20I captain on October 27 last year ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

However, Rizwan was removed as ODI captain on October 20, with left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi taking over the role.

His tenure as T20I captain was also disappointing, as Pakistan lost all four T20Is under his leadership. Subsequently, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was named the new T20I captain ahead of the upcoming tour of New Zealand.