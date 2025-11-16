World Test Championship points table after South Africa’s win over India

South Africa cricket team celebrates the victory over Idian during the First Test match in the series between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 16, 2025 in Kolkata, India. - AFP

KOLKATA: South Africa climbed the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table after defeating India by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday, while India slipped down the standings.

The Proteas, coming off a 1-1 draw against Pakistan in their two-match series last month, bounced back strongly against India.

They now occupy second place in the WTC standings with two wins and one loss from three matches, totaling 24 points and a 66.67% success rate.

India, meanwhile, dropped to fourth spot after recording four wins, three defeats, and one draw in eight games, earning 52 points at a 54.17% success rate.

Pakistan sits fifth with one win and one loss against South Africa last month, with 12 points and a 50% success rate. Australia remains at the top, winning all three of their games to accumulate 36 points and a 100% success rate.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer starred for South Africa with figures of 4-21, dismantling India’s chase of 124 as the visitors were bowled out for 93 in front of nearly 40,000 spectators.

Earlier, South Africa had faced pressure after conceding a first-innings lead of 30. Resuming on day three at 93-7, the Proteas relied on captain Temba Bavuma’s resilience.

Bavuma scored an unbeaten 55—the only half-century of the match—on a challenging pitch that offered inconsistent bounce and turn. Corbin Bosch contributed 25 before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, triggering a collapse of South Africa’s tail.

Bavuma’s 136-ball innings, featuring four boundaries, was crucial in setting a modest target for India.

India’s chase was hampered by injuries, with captain Shubman Gill retiring hurt in the first innings and unable to bat in the second.

Marco Jansen struck early, claiming two wickets in his first seven deliveries, leaving India in disarray. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a four-ball duck, while KL Rahul managed just one run before being caught behind.

Harmer continued his dominance by dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant, reducing India to 38-4, and later trapped Ravindra Jadeja for 18.

Aiden Markram then removed a set Washington Sundar (31), further crippling India’s chase.

Despite Axar Patel’s brief counter-attack, hitting two sixes before falling for 26, India’s resistance was insufficient, handing South Africa a sensational victory.