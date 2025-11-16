Conor Benn says he’ll cry at home after revenge win over Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn (centre) celebrates with his wife Victoria Benn (left), his father Nigel Benn (first from right), and his mother Caroline Jackson after winning the fight against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Conor Benn has said that he would "go home and cry" after getting revenge from Chris Eubank Jr. in a rematch on Saturday.

Benn outboxed Eubank Jr., delivering a clinical performance and displaying a fight many thought he didn't have in his locker.

In their first match in April, Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest in which all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in his favour.

However, this time around, Benn turned it around, winning by unanimous decision at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including two knockdowns in Round 12 to cap off a remarkable performance.

Conor Benn was emotional at the post-match press conference after getting a win for the Benn family, saying he will cry after going home.

"I feel like I'm gong to go home and cry," Benn said.

"Oh man it's been hard. Facing my first loss, coming back from adversity. It's things you've got to do. As a man you go through things in life, and you don't know why.

"But you just have to keep fighting. Staying in shape, staying in shape when you really don't want to turn up.

"Facing your own demons every single day, that's the hardest fight really. Getting in the ring for 36 minutes is no problem."

Originally, Benn and Eubank Jr. were scheduled to fight in 2022 for the first time, but the former failed two drug tests. He was later allowed to fight in the UK again in 2024, but admitted that he struggled with suicidal thoughts in the two years in between.

He dedicated the fight to those who supported him during a tough period.

"There's a lot of people in the changing room that were there for me during them times, gave me words of advice. Ultimately, I couldn't do it alone. I weren't strong enough to do it alone," Benn said.

"I had good support people round [who] helped my carry the load. The people in that room, the win's for them. Every single one of us because when I was down, we were all down. And when I'm up we're all up.

"I wouldn't be the man I am, I wouldn't be the fighter I am without my team."