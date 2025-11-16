Trophy dispute may shadow Asia Cup Rising Stars final: sources

Left to right: Captains of Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, UAE, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Oman and Afghanistan pose for a picture with the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 trophy in Doha on November 13, 2025. — ACC

LAHORE: The trophy saga from the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 may extend to the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

The Rising Stars final is scheduled for November 23 in Doha, and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi is expected to attend as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

According to the sources, the Indian team is likely to reach the final, which could potentially be contested between India ‘A’ and Pakistan Shaheens, similar to the senior Asia Cup.

Concerns have been raised that a trophy-related controversy may arise, following a similar situation in the senior tournament.

Earlier in September, the Indian team did not attend the Asia Cup 2025 closing ceremony, reportedly due to the presence of ACC President Mohsin Naqvi who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India had refused to collect the Asia Cup trophy directly from him. The trophy remains with the ACC, which has offered India the chance to receive it at a formal event.

In the senior Asia Cup, the closing ceremony saw individual awards distributed to players like Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha received runners-up prize money.

Kuldeep Yadav also received the award for highest wicket-taker and Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament. However, the ceremony concluded without the Indian team accepting the winner’s trophy.

An Indian media report confirmed that the BCCI has refused to collect the trophy from ACC President Naqvi and intends to escalate the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in its upcoming meeting.

A BCCI source said, “We will not accept his response regarding the trophy handover.”