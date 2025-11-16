Spinners shines as South Africa defeat India in low-scoring Kolkata Test

Simon Harmer of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Dhruv Jurel of India with teammates during the First Test match in the series between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 16, 2025 in Kolkata, India. - AFP

KOLKATA: Off-spinner Simon Harmer spearheaded South Africa’s remarkable bowling performance as the Proteas clinched a thrilling 30-run victory over India in just three days in the low-scoring opening Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Harmer was the star with figures of 4-21, dismantling India’s chase of 124 as the visitors collapsed for 93, in front of nearly 40,000 spectators.

Earlier, South Africa had been under pressure after conceding a first-innings lead of 30. Resuming day three at a precarious 93-7, the Proteas relied on captain Temba Bavuma’s grit to provide some resistance.

Bavuma rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 55 – the only half-century of the match – on a challenging pitch that offered inconsistent bounce and turn.

Corbin Bosch contributed a defiant 25 before Jasprit Bumrah removed him, triggering a collapse of South Africa’s tail.

Bavuma’s 136-ball innings, featuring four boundaries, showcased tremendous determination but ended with him stranded as the team set a modest target for India.

India’s chase was further hampered by injuries, with captain Shubman Gill retiring hurt in the first innings and unable to bat in the second.

Marco Jansen struck early, claiming two wickets in his first seven deliveries, leaving India reeling. Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a four-ball duck, and KL Rahul managed just one run before being caught behind.

Harmer continued his dominance by dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant, reducing India to 38-4, and later trapped Ravindra Jadeja for 18.

Aiden Markram added a vital blow by removing a set Washington Sundar (31).

Despite Axar Patel’s brief counter-attack, hitting two sixes before falling for 26, India’s resistance proved insufficient, handing South Africa a sensational victory.