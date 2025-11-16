Sarfaraz Ahmed gets major role in Pakistan cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed of Pakistan takes the ball during day one of the Men's First Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Perth, Australia. - AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been entrusted with major responsibilities by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to the sources, Sarfaraz will now oversee all matters related to the Pakistan Shaheens and Pakistan Under-19 teams.

His role will include supervising coaches, managing tours, and staying with the teams during training camps and series held in Pakistan. He will also have the authority to travel with the teams on overseas assignments.

It is pertinent to mention that the wicketkeeper-batter, who has an extensive international career, played 54 Tests, scoring 3,031 runs, including four centuries and 21 fifties.

In 117 ODIs, he amassed 2,315 runs with two centuries and 11 fifties, while in T20Is, he scored 818 runs in 61 matches, including three fifties.

Sarfaraz also boasts an impressive captaincy record. He led Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy and defeated India by 180 runs in the final with a 70% win rate.

He also guided the team to a 62.5% win rate in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, winning five of nine matches.

In T20 Internationals, he recorded a 78.37% win rate, winning 29 out of 37 matches.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old last represented Pakistan in the red-ball format during a Test against Australia in Perth in 2023.