Islam Makhachev defeats Della Maddalena at UFC 322 to secure two-division status

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Islam Makhachev has become a two-division champion after defeating former welterweight title holder Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision, 50-45, 50-45, 50-45, on Saturday night at UFC 322 in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Former UFC lightweight champion Makhachev (28-1 MMA) has become the 11th fighter in UFC history to win multiple titles across divisions.

The Russian is also close to breaking Anderson Silva's record for the UFC's longest winning streak with 16 consecutive outings, as he has tied the record with the victory against Australia's Della Maddalena (18-3 MMA).

"This is the dream," Makhachev said. "All my life I've fought for this. I worked hard for this moment."

Makhachev sees an opportunity to cement his status as MMA’s top champion and is aiming to fight at the UFC’s planned White House event next summer, if he stays healthy.

"I'm coming," Makhachev said.

Della Maddalena was unbeaten since losing his first two pro MMA fights in 2016, and he had captured the welterweight title by defeating Belal Muhammad in May.

However, Jack had no answer to Islam Makhachev's wrestling skills, who secured every takedown he chased and held the Australian fighter pressed to the canvas for extended periods.

Makhachev was the favourite coming into the fight, but concerns existed that Della Maddalena's size and boxing skills might make it difficult for the Dagestani fighter.

However, the worries disappeared within seconds as Makhachev halted Della Maddalena's early burst with a takedown and pinned the champion's back to the canvas.

"My life has changed," Makhachev said of his move up to welterweight from lightweight. "I didn't have to cut weight. I can do what I want. It made this night easy."