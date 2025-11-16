Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in third ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Sri Lanka stand-in captain Kusal Mendis at the toss ahead of the third ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 16, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Faisal Akram.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 159 times in ODIs. Pakistan lead the tally with 95 wins, while Sri Lanka have won 59. One match ended in a tie and four produced no result.

Matches played: 159

Pakistan won: 95

Sri Lanka won: 59

Tie/No Result: 1/4

Form Guide:

Pakistan, having already sealed the series 2–0 with consecutive victories, will aim for a clean sweep and their second home ODI series win.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to end the series on a positive note after losing the opening two matches in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W