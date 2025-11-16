Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in third ODI

Pakistan boast dominant 95–59 ODI record over Sri Lanka

By Web Desk
November 16, 2025
Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Sri Lanka stand-in captain Kusal Mendis at the toss ahead of the third ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 16, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Faisal Akram.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 159 times in ODIs. Pakistan lead the tally with 95 wins, while Sri Lanka have won 59. One match ended in a tie and four produced no result.

  • Matches played: 159
  • Pakistan won: 95
  • Sri Lanka won: 59
  • Tie/No Result: 1/4

    Form Guide:

    Pakistan, having already sealed the series 2–0 with consecutive victories, will aim for a clean sweep and their second home ODI series win.

    Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to end the series on a positive note after losing the opening two matches in Rawalpindi.

    Pakistan: W, W, W, L, W (most recent first)

    Sri Lanka: L, L, W, W, W

    Comments

    LATEST NEWS
    More From Cricket