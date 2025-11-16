James Anderson backs Australia as slight favourites for Ashes 2025–26

James Anderson of England gestures during a training session before the third Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 22, 2024 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - AFP

Former England pacer James Anderson has weighed in on the upcoming Ashes 2025–26 series, backing Australia as slight favourites despite his allegiance to England.

With the first Test less than a week away, anticipation is rising among fans and former cricketers, including Anderson, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year but continues to closely follow the rivalry.

Speaking about which team holds the edge heading into the five-match series, Anderson said Australia’s home advantage makes them the frontrunners, though he believes England are not far behind.

“I don’t think England are quite favourites, I’d say Australia are still favourites, in Australia. They probably just edge out England in terms of being favourites, but I don’t think there’s much in it. It’s a tough one to call, so I’d say Australia, just,” Anderson said.

The former Lancashire seamer also highlighted the challenges facing Australia, who will be without captain Pat Cummins for the opening Test in Perth.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has also been ruled out, weakening the home side’s attack and presenting a chance for England to take an early lead.

“There are doubts around who’s going to bat in the top three. Pat Cummins missing is huge, for at least the first Test. There’s still a lot of quality in their batting line-up, there’s still a lot of quality with their bowlers as well, even if Cummins is missing. The likes of Steven Smith, (Usman) Khawaja, Travis Head, there’s a lot of quality there,” he stated.

He added that England could exploit early vulnerabilities in the Australian setup: “There are question marks there, definitely, and there are cracks that England could potentially expose. There’s a great chance for England to get on top early.”

Anderson, who played 39 Ashes Tests and claimed a remarkable 117 wickets — including five five-wicket hauls — remains the most successful fast bowler in Test history with 704 wickets.

As England prepare for their first Ashes campaign without Anderson or Stuart Broad in the squad, captain Ben Stokes will be leading a new-look attack into one of cricket’s fiercest battles.

Historically, Australia has dominated the contest, winning 140 of 340 Tests, while England has claimed 108 victories.

In terms of overall Ashes series wins, Australia leads with 34, compared to England’s 32.