Neck injury forces Shubman Gill out of first Test against South Africa

Shubman Gill (centre) of India leaves the field retired hurt during the First Test match in the series between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 15, 2025 in Kolkata, India. - AFP

KOLKATA: India batter Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Test against South Africa after suffering a neck injury on the second day at Eden Gardens, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday ahead of the start of day three.

“Shubman Gill was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of Saturday’s play,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“He is currently under observation and will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team,” the statement added.

Gill had retired hurt early in his innings on Saturday after clutching the back of his neck. The incident took place just three balls after he got off the mark with a sweep for four off Simon Harmer.

He immediately called for medical assistance and walked off the field before later being stretchered out of the stadium and taken to a hospital for what was initially described as a “precautionary measure”.

He was also seen wearing a neck brace while accompanied by the team doctor.

Broadcasters spotted Gill doing light neck exercises in front of the coaching staff and medical personnel before play on Sunday, but the BCCI later confirmed he would not return.

The 25-year-old had also missed a Test against New Zealand in October 2024 due to neck stiffness.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel described the injury as “unfortunate” but played down any major concerns about Gill’s fitness.

“Gill is a very fit guy and looks after himself well,” Morkel said after play on Saturday. “It was just unfortunate that he woke up with a stiff neck on such a crucial day. Having him out there to build another partnership would have been important for us — just bad timing.”

For the unversed, Gill did not return to bat as India were bowled out for 189, and in his absence, Rishabh Pant took over the captaincy during South Africa’s second innings.