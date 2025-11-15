Royals trade captain Samson to CSK for Jadeja and Curran ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson reacts during their IPL match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16, 2025. — BCCI

Rajasthan Royals have traded their captain Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in a significant trade ahead of the 2026 season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) said on Saturday.

India wicketkeeper-batter Samson has represented the Royals in 11 IPL seasons since his 2013 debut in the competition, having also spent two seasons at Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017.



The 31-year-old led the Royals to the IPL final in 2022.

Jadeja, who is currently playing for India in the test series against South Africa, has been at Chennai since 2012.



But the 36-year-old had made his IPL debut in 2008 at Rajasthan, when they won the inaugural season of the league.

"Coming back feels special, it’s not just a team for me, it's home. Rajasthan Royals is where I won my first IPL and I hope to win more," Jadeja said in a statement released by the team.

Chennai's managing director Kasi Viswanathan said the decision to lose Jadeja, who has won the IPL three times with the franchise, was "probably one of the toughest decisions" faced by the team management.

"We have certain players who are at the far end of their career... the think tank of the CSK cricket management felt the need for change," Viswanathan said in a video statement shared by Chennai.