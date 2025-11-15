Ravindra Jadeja joins elusive list of all-rounders during first South Africa Test

India´s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking a wicket during the second day of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 15, 2025. — AFP

KOLKATA: India's Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday added another feather to his cap as he became the fourth player in the history of Test cricket to score 4000 runs and take 300 wickets in the format.

Jadeja achieved the milestone during the second day of their home Test series opener against ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders South Africa here at the Eden Gardens.

The 36-year-old had already taken more than 300 wickets in the longest format and needed to score only 10 runs to achieve the milestone.

He went on to score 27 runs off 45 balls during India's response to South Africa's 159 all out and thus joined legendary all-rounders like Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori in the elite list.

Players with 4000 runs and 300 wickets in Tests

Kapil Dev (India) – 5248 runs and 434 wickets Ian Botham (England) – 5200 runs and 383 wickets Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) – 4531 runs and 362 wickets Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 4017 runs and 342 wickets

Notably, Jadeja is the second-fastest to amass the landmark, taking just 88 matches. England's Botham holds the distinction of being the fastest, taking 72 games.

After playing a crucial role in powering India to a handy 30-run lead, Jadeja further strengthened the hosts' command on the ongoing fixture by taking four wickets in the second innings.

Ravindra Jadeja finished day two with sensational bowling figures of 4/29 in his 13 overs, leaving South Africa reeling at 93/7, leading by a slender 63 runs.