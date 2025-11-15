Zimbabwe hold first training session in Pakistan for T20I tri-series

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza pictured during their training session at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad on November 15, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@@TheRealPCB

ISLAMABAD: The Zimbabwe men's cricket team held their first training session here to prepare for the T20I tri-series against hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to run from November 18 to 29.

According to the details, the touring side's players participated in several batting, bowling and fielding drills during their practice session at the Islamabad Club here under the supervision of their coaching staff.

The Chevrons, coming off a home T20I series whitewash against Afghanistan, will start their tri-series campaign against the hosts on November 18 in Rawalpindi before taking on Sri Lanka the next day at the same venue.

Speaking on the sidelines of Zimbabwe's training session, their assistant coach Dion Ebrahim believed that their players' experience of playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) would come in handy before expressing that the African side is determined to win the upcoming assignment.

"The experience of the players is huge in these conditions. The slightly different nature climate and playing under lights from Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to be valuable," Ebrahim told the reporters here.

"We have been working over a year, and we have played competitive cricket. We are looking to win the series with the ambition to compete and win. In T20 cricket, if we focus on one player, we lose the game but we have huge respect for our opposition," he added.

The Chevrons will be without their ace pacer Blessing Muzarabani on the tour, who missed out on selection due to a back injury.

The 29-year-old pacer's absence is the only forced change to the Zimbabwe squad that took on Afghanistan in a three-match home series, which concluded earlier this month.

But Ebrahim remained confident in his team combination, which he described as a mixture of "young, explosive, dynamic athletes" and thus expressed his excitement for the challenge.

“We have got Richard Ngarava, who is world-class and has shown time and again in T20 cricket that he’s the best. Then we have young, explosive, dynamic athletes as well, so we are very excited.”

Zimbabwe squad for T20I Tri-series in Pakistan

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri and Brendan Taylor.