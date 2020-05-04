I curse PCB for rescuing Mohammad Amir's career: Mohammad Asif

Photo: AFP

Seam legend Mohammad Asif has criticised former teammate and fast bowler Mohammad Amir for calling an early Test retirement at a time when the team needed him the most, reported ESPNcricinfo.

Asif said that it was Amir’s obligations help the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he was granted a second shot following the 2010 spot fixing scandal - a luxury not given to him.

"I curse the PCB for how they rescued his career. It was his obligation to help Pakistan cricket in a tough situation and he should have stayed, especially when they had helped him return," Asif said.

Furthermore, the cricketer spoke of his mistreatment by the board and how he was robbed of another chance despite his world class talent.

Asif reasoned that the PCB gave selective treatment to Amir as he claimed that corrupt cricketers were either still in the national fold or are working with the board.

"Everyone makes mistakes and I did too. Players had been indulging in fixing before me and even after me. But those before me are working with PCB and there are few after me still playing," he said.

"Everyone was given a second chance and there are few who never got the same treatment (as me). PCB never tried to save me regardless of the fact that I am the kind of bowler who was highly regarded by everyone in the world."

Meanwhile, Asif reflected over his limited career and said that despite his short run, he managed to "shake up the world" as other cricket greats such as AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla still have fond memories of him.

"However much I played in my career, I made it count, duniya hila ke rakh di thi (I shook up the world). That is more important for me to think about. Even today, so many years later, the best batsmen in the world still remember me and they talk about me," he told ESPN.

"Just think how big the impact was that I had on the world. So this is what makes me proud - that there is a reason KP, Villiers, Amla talk highly about me. That is what makes me happy."

