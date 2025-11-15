Ravindra Jadeja puts India on brink of victory in first Test against South Africa

India's Ravindra Jadeja (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of their first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 15, 2025. — AFP

KOLKATA: Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets in the second innings to power India to a dominant position on the second day of their home Test series opener against South Africa here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

At the stumps on day two, South Africa were reeling at 93/7 in their second innings, leading by a meagre 63 runs, with skipper Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Corbin Bosch unbeaten on 29 and one, respectively.

The action-packed day commenced with India resuming their first innings from 37/1 in response to South Africa's 159 all out, and could add 152 more to their overnight score for the loss of their remaining nine wickets.

Experienced opener KL Rahul remained the top-scorer for the home side with a cautious 39 off 119 deliveries, followed by bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made 29, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, 27 each, were the other notable run-getters as India were bowled out for 189 in 62.2 overs.

Simon Harmer led South Africa's bowling charge in the first innings, returning brilliant bowling figures of 4/30, while Marco Jansen bagged three wickets. Keshav Maharaj and Bosch chipped in with one apiece.

Trailing by 30 runs, the touring side were jolted by India's spin-bowling attack, led by Jadeja, and had been reduced to 93/7 in 35 overs before the stumps were drawn on day two.

Skipper Bavuma waged a lone battle for South Africa with a gutsy 29 not out from 78 deliveries, comprising three fours.

He will resume the Proteas' second innings on day three, alongside Bosch, unbeaten on one, as they lead by a slender 63 runs with just three wickets in hand.

For India, Jadeja led the way in the second innings, having taken four wickets for just 29 runs in 13 overs. He was supported by fellow spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who chipped in with two and one, respectively.