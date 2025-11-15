WATCH: Shaheen Shah Afridi hosts Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe teams for dinner

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) and Sri Lanka players at dinner in Islamabad on November 15, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan men's cricket team's ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi hosted the touring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe sides for a dinner at a restaurant here on Saturday.

According to the details, the dinner was hosted to honour the two touring sides at the rooftop of a high-end restaurant in the capital.

The menu included a range of traditional dishes, which received words of acknowledgement from the players of both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The dinner was also attended by both the ODI and T20I squads of Pakistan, who shared light moments with their Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe counterparts.

Pakistan’s 🇵🇰 ODI captain Shaheen Afridi hosted a grand dinner for 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka and 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe team in Islamabad.



True Pakistani hospitality, treating guests like royalty 👑 #pakvsl pic.twitter.com/QTIyW4OSX3 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) November 15, 2025

For the unversed, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series, which, however, was briefly hit by a wave of uncertainty due to the touring side's players' reluctance to continue their white-ball tour, citing security concerns.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister, met the Sri Lankan players in a bid to address their concerns.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued an official statement assuring players that comprehensive security arrangements were being made in close coordination with the PCB and local authorities.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management that several members of the national team touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing safety concerns,” the statement read.

“Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the PCB and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the touring party,” it added.

The SLC further clarified that any player choosing to return home despite the assurances would be replaced immediately to ensure the tour continues as planned, and their decision would be reviewed formally.

Notably, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently engaged in a three-match ODI series, led 2-0 by the home side, with the third and final fixture set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Following the ODI series, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will feature in the T20I tri-series, scheduled to be run from November 18 to 29, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.