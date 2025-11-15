Kevin Pietersen humorously takes credit for Babar Azam's drought-ending ton

An undated picture of former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen (right) and Pakistan's Babar Azam. — Instagram/@babarazam

KARACHI: Legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen adopted a humorous style to react to Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam ending his international century drought, jokingly taking credit for the milestone.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Pietersen, who represented England in 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, shared a behind-the-scenes picture of his net session with the former Pakistan captain and playfully claimed that it helped the latter get back in his flow and scoring centuries.

"My net session with [Babar Azam] definitely helped him get his flow back and scoring 100s again!" Pietersen captioned the picture, accompanied by a Rolling on the Floor Laughing emoji.

For the unversed, the picture shared by Pietersen was when he invited Babar in September for his newly-launched project, The Switch, in which the former England international interacts with top current cricketers.

Meanwhile, Babar, who last scored an international century against Nepal at the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023, breached the triple figures after 83 innings and a wait of 807 days, playing a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

The century marked his 20th in ODIs and helped him equal legendary batter Saeed Anwar's record of scoring the most tons for Pakistan in the format.

Most centuries for Pakistan in men's ODIs

Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries in 244 innings Babar Azam – 20 centuries in 136 innings Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries in 267 innings Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries in 90 innings

The 31-year-old also surpassed AB de Villiers to become the third-fastest batter in men's ODI history to score 20 centuries, taking 39 innings fewer than the former South Africa captain.

Babar is only behind South Africa's Hashim Amla and India's Virat Kohli on the list, who achieved the landmark in 108 and 133 innings, respectively.