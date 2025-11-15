Joseph Parker refutes doping claims, vows to cooperate and clear his name

An undated image of Former heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker. — Instagram/ joeboxerparker

Former heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker refuted claims of intentionally taking a banned substance following a failed doping test, hoping that an inquiry would clear his name.

According to his promoter, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, the New Zealander failed the test on the day he fought and lost to Britain's Fabio Wardley last month.

Media reports indicated that Parker returned an adverse analytical finding for traces of cocaine, which could result in suspension from the sport.

Parker expressed shock at the test results and denied having used any banned substances.

He added that he is fully cooperating with the investigation, thanked his supporters, and promised to speak openly once the inquiry concludes.

"Before my recent fight I took a voluntary test and have now been informed that it returned an adverse result. This came as a real surprise to me," Parker said in a statement on Instagram.

"I did not take any prohibited substance, I do not use performance enhancing drugs and do not support their use. I am cooperating fully with the process now underway, and I am confident the investigation will clear my name.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a great deal to me and my family. When the investigation is complete, I will speak openly and answer questions."

It is pertinent to mention that Parker defeated Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2016 to become the WBO heavyweight champion. He lost the title in 2018 when Anthony Joshua of Britain defeated him.