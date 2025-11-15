Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev fiercely face off ahead of title match

An undated image of Welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (left) and Islam Makhachev. — Instagram/ jackdellamaddalena, Reuters

NEW YORK: Welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev faced off one last time ahead of their title match, set to headline UFC 322, scheduled to be held here at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

During the faceoff, UFC CEO Dana White had to step in and intervene as tensions between the fighters intensified when Della Maddalena and Makhachev approached each other nose-to-nose, but there was no pushing or shoving.

Things heated up further when White asked the fighters to face forward for a photo opportunity, stepping out of the way.

However, both fighters continued to stare each other down without blinking, prompting White to quickly jump back in between them to prevent any physical altercation.

Even when both fighters were handed their belts, though Makhachev is no longer the reigning champion after relinquishing his lightweight title to move to welterweight, Della Maddalena kept glaring at the Russian with intense focus.

The tense staredown finally broke when the fighters turned to leave the stage, still maintaining their fierce expressions.

Ahead of the fight, Makhachev spoke to UFC 322 commentator Joe Rogan, sharing his final thoughts before the opportunity to become a two-division UFC champion.

“One day to my dream,” Makhachev said. “[It’s the] biggest fight of my life. I am ready. Thank you, everyone. See you tomorrow.”

On the other hand, Della Maddalena, who will defend his title for the first time since defeating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May to capture the championship, addressed the fans amid a chorus of boos.

“Joe, I’m on top of the world,” Della Maddalena said. “Tomorrow night, I’m retaining my belt. Australia, it’s coming home.”