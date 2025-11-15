Socceroos’ narrow loss to Venezuela exposes areas for improvement, says coach

An undated image of Australia's coach Tony Popovic. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Australia's coach Tony Popovic urged that his team still needs improvement following their narrow 1-0 friendly defeat to Venezuela here at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday.

The lone goal was scored by Venezuelan Jesus Ramirez in the 38th minute, turning Ender Echenique's low cross from the right into a goal, which inflicted a second straight loss on Popovic's team.

The coach, Popovic, expressed disappointment over the loss, citing Australia's defensive mistakes as the reason.

He added that he views identifying these flaws as a crucial part of their World Cup preparation.

"There's a lot we have to assess, but in the end, we're disappointed we lost the game," Popovic said.

"We were probably a little bit too open. Venezuela, technically, were very good and were able to get into our box, and obviously scored a goal, but it was a little bit too easy on our part.

"We know we have to be better, but that's part of what we're doing here and part of the process."

Ahead of Australia’s sixth straight World Cup, Popovic experimented with his lineup while evaluating his squad for the finals in the US, Canada and Mexico.

It is pertinent to mention that the coach gave four players their international debuts, including 22-year-old Melbourne City goalkeeper Patrick Beach, who made several crucial saves to keep Australia in the match.

Beach conveyed his dissatisfaction at failing to achieve a win, underscoring the fact that the team targets victory in every contest.

"It's disappointing not to get the result, the win," said Beach. "That's what we try to do in every game.”