Durant’s 30 points power Rockets past Trail Blazers

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant drives with the ball during the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Toyota Center on Nov 14, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Kevin Durant scored a game-high 30 points, powering a high-octane offensive display as the Houston Rockets rolled past the Portland Trail Blazers 140-116 in an NBA Cup group-stage matchup here at Toyota Center on Friday.

Durant’s scoring outburst, bookending many runs, gave the Rockets the upper hand right away, with 16 first-quarter points.

The home team scored 41 points in the first quarter and continued with the same momentum to build offensive pressure, shooting with assurance from every angle.

Alperen Sengun controlled the paint with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, just short of a triple-double, while Jabari Smith Jr. provided solid backup with 22 points and three rebounds.

Rookie guard Reed Sheppard added 13 points off the bench, showcasing the Rockets’ depth.

Portland was unable to make enough stops to close the gap, scoring 28 and 31 points in the second and third quarters.

Josh Okogie contributed 11 points, Amen Thompson added 19, and Clint Capela chipped in nine points and two blocks as Houston’s starters consistently set the tone.

The Rockets closed the night with a 35-point fourth quarter, sealing their largest margin of victory of the tournament.

Houston, which will play the Orlando Magic on November 17th, showed off the might of a club ready to create waves in the NBA's mid-season battle with Durant in the forefront.

The victory raised the Rockets' record to an incredible 8-3 and firmly placed them in the running for West Group C play.