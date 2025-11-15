Croatia secures 2026 World Cup spot

Croatia's Ivan Perisic and Luka Vuskovic in action with Faroe Islands' Rene Joensen on November 14, 2025. — Reuters

RIJEKA: Croatia qualified for the 2026 World Cup after rallying from behind to defeat the Faroe Islands 3–1 at the HNK Rijeka Stadium on Friday.

The result confirmed Croatia’s place at the tournament with one match remaining, while ending the Faroe Islands’ slim hopes of progression.

The visitors stunned the home crowd when Grimsby Town midfielder Geza David Turi raced forward and saw his shot deflect into the net to give the Faroes an unexpected lead.

However, Croatia responded quickly. Josko Gvardiol drilled a low effort into the bottom corner just seven minutes later to level the score.

Petar Musa, making his first international appearance since 2023, put Croatia ahead midway through the second half with a close-range finish. The comeback was completed when Nikola Vlasic converted Ivan Perisic’s cross, securing a confident victory for Zlatko Dalic’s side.

In his post-match comments, Gvardiol praised the team’s achievement and highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum ahead of next summer’s tournament.

“Our goal was achieved with a game to spare. We can proudly say we’ve qualified and we’re looking forward to it,” Gvardiol said.

“We’ll travel to Montenegro for the final match in a relaxed manner, but with the intention of taking all three points, as every game is preparation for what awaits us in the summer.”

Faroe Islands manager Eydun Klakstein also commended Croatia’s qualification.

“I wish them all the best at the World Cup. They’re a small country like us, and we always support nations like that at major tournaments,” he said.

Croatia now sit six points clear of the Czech Republic, who are guaranteed a play-off spot. The Faroe Islands, having completed their fixtures, can no longer mathematically progress.