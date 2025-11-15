Shubman Gill retires hurt after early neck injury in Kolkata Test

Shubman Gill (C) walks back to the pavilion after his injury during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 15, 2025. - AFP

India suffered an early setback on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata as Shubman Gill retired hurt just three balls into his innings after appearing to injure his neck.

Gill, who had walked in with India 75 for 2, slog-swept Simon Harmer for four off his third delivery.

However, immediately after completing the shot, he showed visible discomfort, removed his helmet and began rubbing the back of his neck.

The team physio rushed out, and Gill was escorted off the field, continuing to massage the affected area.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later confirmed that Gill was suffering from a neck spasm.

“Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress,” the board said in a statement issued after the first session.

Gill headed straight to the dressing room for treatment, disappointing the Kolkata crowd that had greeted his arrival with loud cheers.

Broadcast visuals from earlier in the day also showed him stretching and indicating some discomfort, with commentator Murali Kartik noting that it seemed Gill “was carrying this since morning.”

Rishabh Pant replaced him at the crease, and India went into lunch at 138 for 4. Post-lunch, the innings unravelled quickly as wickets fell in a cluster.

Harmer produced an outstanding spell, finishing with 4 for 30, while Marco Jansen claimed 3 for 35.

India were eventually bowled out for 189, securing a slender 30-run lead. KL Rahul top-scored with 39, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 27 each. Gill did not return to bat.

South Africa’s disciplined bowling effort, led by Harmer and Jansen, ensured India’s advantage remained minimal heading into the next phase of the match.