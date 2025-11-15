Arsenal hopes for injury-hit players’ comeback ahead of Tottenhum clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts in a match against Sunderland on November 8, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta is hopeful that key players will return ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on November 23.

Recently, many of Arsenal’s important players have been injured.

Viktor Gyokeres has been out since injuring his hamstring during Arsenal’s 2-0 win at Burnley. He was not included in Sweden’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers because Arsenal is still assessing the severity of his injury.

While, Riccardo Calafiori was seen training separately with Italy due to a hip problem. The club was initially worried about him traveling, but he might be ready for the match against Moldova, which is good news for the Tottenham game.

Additionally, Kai Havertz is also close to returning after knee surgery kept him out for nearly three months. He last played in the season opener against Manchester United which helps Arsenal in more attacking options.

Along with these players, Captain Martin Odegaard has also been out for a month with a knee injury.

Earlier, the skipper dealt with shoulder problem which was injured in a game against Manchester City. Scans showed it wasn’t a serious tear and expected to back after the break.

Gabriel Martinelli has also been missing since the win over Crystal Palace, which has been frustrating he was not part of the national team but is expected to return once the league resumes.

Gabriel Jesus is also close to returning after suffering a serious knee injury. He is back in full training, but Arsenal is cautious about rushing his comeback.

Before the highly anticipated game against Tottenham, Arteta will provide an injury update.