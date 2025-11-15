Carlos Alcaraz opposes ATP Final schedule

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy for his 2025 world number one ranking on November 14, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz has raised concerns over the ATP Final schedule, saying that it could give Jannik Sinner a notable advantage ahead of the potential final between the pair here on Saturday.

The World No. 1 argued that playing his semi-final in the evening leaves less recovery time for him than Sinner, who is set to compete in the afternoon slot.

Alcaraz, who reached the semi-finals after going unbeaten in the group stage, won his group and clinched year-end top position for the second time in his career after overcoming Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, and Lorenzo Musetti.

Sinner, who briefly took the top ranking after winning the 2025 Paris Masters, can no longer overtake Alcaraz even if he retains the ATP Finals title.

The 24-year-old also progressed unbeaten and will face De Minaur, against whom he holds a dominant 12–0 record. Alcaraz will play later in the day, guaranteeing a later finish and reduced recovery before Sunday’s final.

In a pre-match analysis, Alcaraz admitted that he would have preferred an earlier slot.

"Obviously, the less recovery time you have, the worse it is. I'm not saying it's a huge handicap, but it's not the same to finish at 11:30 or 12 and go to bed at 2 as it is to go to bed at 11 and do everything much earlier. Recovery time and rest time greatly influence whether you're in good enough shape, or in better shape, for Sunday," the Spaniard said.

Despite his concerns, Alcaraz may be able to handle the rapid turnaround better than Sinner, who has previously experienced cramps, most notably at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

Beyond scheduling, the pair maintain one of the sport’s most admired modern rivalries, balancing fierce on-court battles with a close off-court friendship.