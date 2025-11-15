Curry's 49-point masterclass leads Warriors past Spurs

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell during the first half at Frost Bank Center on Nov 14, 2025. — Reuters

SAN ANTONIO: Stephen Curry delivered a masterclass performance, scoring a season-best 49 points as the Golden State Warriors edged the San Antonio Spurs 109-108 in a tense NBA Cup showdown here at Frost Bank Center on Friday.

After taking a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, San Antonio seemed ready to seize the initiative.

But with 3:37 left, Golden State led 101-100 thanks to a Warriors comeback led by Curry, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski.

When Victor Wembanyama jumped over the crowd for a tip-in that put it 108-105 with one minute left, the Spurs replied.

With a determined layup, Jimmy Butler narrowed the margin to one. The Spurs squandered a chance to expand their lead following a great block by Wembanyama at the opposite end.

Curry then went to the lane, got fouled with 6.4 seconds remaining, and made both free throws to give Golden State the lead for good.

On the last play, San Antonio looked to De'Aaron Fox, but his contested shot rattled off at the buzzer.

Butler finished with 21 points while Will Richard and Podziemski added 10 apiece. For San Antonio, Wembanyama powered the effort with 26 points and 12 boards, Fox contributed 24 points and 10 assists, and Julian Champagnie chipped in 14.

Golden State’s long-range shooting helped them build early momentum, and they will next face the New Orleans Pelicans on November 17th.

Additionally, the outcome tied Golden State with the Spurs, who are likewise 1-1 in the in-season event, at 1-1 in West Group C play.