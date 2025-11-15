Major boost for England ahead of Ashes opener in Perth

Mark Wood of England celebrates with Joe Root and Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Pat Cummins of Australia during day three of the Fifth Test in the Ashes series between Australia and England at Blundstone Arena on January 16, 2022 in Hobart, Australia. - AFP

England have received a timely boost before the Ashes opener in Perth, with fast bowler Mark Wood cleared of a suspected hamstring injury.

However, the pacer will not take the field on the final day of England’s only warm-up match against the England Lions at Lilac Hill.

Wood caused concern on Friday after reporting stiffness in his left hamstring following two four-over spells at the start of the three-day fixture.

He left the field midway through the second session and was immediately sent for precautionary scans.

“Following precautionary scans on Friday, England fast bowler Mark Wood has been cleared of any concerns regarding his left hamstring,” the ECB confirmed in a statement.

The board added that Wood will continue his training programme as planned ahead of the first Test, which begins on November 21 in Perth. His selection for the opening match, however, remains undecided.

England have adopted a careful approach to Wood’s fitness ever since he sustained a knee injury during the Champions Trophy in February.

Although he had hoped to return for the final Test of the home series against India, a setback in training ruled him out for the entire summer.

Despite the latest scare, Wood impressed on the opening day at Lilac Hill, bowling with good pace on a slow surface at the suburban Perth venue.

Meanwhile, Brydon Carse returned to action after missing the first day of the warm-up due to illness.

England’s pace stocks remain strong, with Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Matt Potts, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes all available as fast-bowling options.

Later on Saturday, Australia were hit with a major setback of their own as Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the opening Test due to a hamstring injury, despite initially being cleared during last week’s Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

The 2025–26 Ashes series begins on November 21 in Perth.

Historically, Australia have held the upper hand, winning 140 of the 340 Tests played between the two sides, while England have secured 108 victories. In overall series triumphs, Australia lead 34–32.