Josh Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes opener, replacement confirmed

Australia have been dealt a major setback ahead of the Ashes, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the opening Test in Perth due to a hamstring injury.

The right-arm pacer was initially cleared after early scans, despite leaving the field during New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at the SCG.

Hazlewood will not travel to Perth this weekend. Queensland seamer Michael Neser has been drafted into the squad, which has also lost Sean Abbott to a hamstring issue.

Pat Cummins had already been ruled out of at least the first Test as he continues to recover from a back injury.

“Initial scans on Wednesday were clear of muscle strain; however, follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury,” Cricket Australia said in a statement on Saturday. “Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries.”

Hazlewood’s setback could open the door for South Australia quick Brendan Doggett, who is now in contention for a Test debut, placing additional responsibility on the shoulders of Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

Hazlewood, who has taken 295 Test wickets, impressed in Australia’s recent white-ball fixtures against India and appeared in strong rhythm during his Shield appearance.

But after completing a spell on the third morning, he reported hamstring tightness to stand-in NSW captain Steven Smith—who will also lead Australia in the Perth Test—and was promptly taken off the field for immediate scans.

Last season, Hazlewood missed three of the five Tests against India due to a side strain followed by a calf injury. Since 2014, Australia have played a home Test without both Cummins and Hazlewood only twice—against England in 2021 and West Indies in 2022—winning on both occasions.

Those two Tests also mark Neser’s only appearances for Australia.

Doggett has been in outstanding form since returning from his own hamstring issues, picking up 13 wickets in two Sheffield Shield matches.

He served as a travelling reserve for the World Test Championship final and was set to tour the West Indies before injury ruled him out.

A debut in Perth would make him Australia’s third Indigenous male Test cricketer, and the match would mark the first time two Indigenous men—Doggett and Boland—appear together in a Test XI.

Meanwhile, Cummins has intensified his rehabilitation and is targeting a return in Brisbane, though he admits it will be “a race against time.” He bowled at roughly 90% intensity during a session at the SCG last week.

“[The Gabba] is what we’re building towards,” Cummins said. “Hopefully by Perth I'm near 100%, and then we’ll assess from there. It’s still pretty aggressive—going from nothing to preparing for a Test in four weeks—but we’re giving it a good shot.”

Australia’s pace depth is being severely tested, and further injuries could leave selectors scrambling.

Jhye Richardson, currently named in the Cricket Australia XI to face England Lions, may become an option later in the series as he returns from shoulder surgery.

Xavier Bartlett is another fast bowler who could come into consideration.