Cricket memorabilia, including ball signed by PM Imran, goes up for auction

In a bid to soften the financial blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic, some iconic memorabilia from cricket history have been put up for auction to raise funds for those affected.

Fast bowler Rumman Raees took to Twitter to announce that many cricketers, current and former, have given some notable items for auction.

According to the post, the items with the highest starting bid, of Rs500,000 each, are two cricket bats. The first is signed by the squad members of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators and the other is signed by South Africa cricketer Hashim Amla.

Another notable item is a cricket ball signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan with a starting bid of Rs200,000.

In addition, a cricket ball signed by Australia's Shane Watson will be part of the auction with the initial bid standing at Rs100,000.

There are seven items that are part of the auction.

