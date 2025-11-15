Babar Azam acknowledges fans, team's support after ending century drought

Pakistan's Babar Azam poses with Player of the Match trophy after their second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam highlighted the continued support of fans and the national team after ending the two-year drought with a century in the second ODI of the three-match home series against Sri Lanka here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Babar, who last scored an international century against Nepal at the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023, breached the triple figures after 83 innings and a wait of 807 days, playing a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter top-scored with an unbeaten 102 off 119 deliveries, helping Pakistan to comfortably chase down the 289-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 10 balls to spare, and thus was adjudged the Player of the Match.

While addressing the media at the post-match press conference, Babar revealed that he had self-belief to end the century drought, but shared that he worked on himself, which eventually paid off.

"It was a tough time, but I tried to back myself, worked on a lot of things, which I thought should be improved, including my fitness," said Babar.

"In the end, it was all about belief because these things are part of our lives as cricketers. It is possible to have negative thoughts [during a rough patch], but one should stay committed to working on skills and will surely be rewarded," he added.

Babar also thanked his teammates, coaches, family and friends for their support during the century drought, while specifically praising his fans for standing by him during the "bad phase".

"Look, when you're a part of the team, your teammates back you, and that's what happened with me. Everyone supported me, even the youngsters like Saim [Ayub] and Haseebullah. So, their confidence in me was the morale-booster for me," Babar stated.

"Especially fans, as I said earlier, they did not abandon me even in the bad phase. They always stand by me in good times, but bad times actually show who's with you."