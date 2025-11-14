Mohsin Naqvi lauds Babar, Pakistan for ODI series against Sri Lanka

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at the Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi applauded star batter Babar Azam and congratulated the national men's team for securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Sri Lanka by winning the second ODI here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Naqvi extended his gratitude towards the Sri Lanka men's cricket team for continuing with their white-ball tour and described their decision as a "victory" for Pakistan's peaceful atmosphere, friendship between the two countries and cricket.

"Today was a victory not only for Pakistan’s peaceful and vibrant atmosphere, but also for the strong friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka and for cricket itself," Naqvi wrote.

"My special thanks to the Sri Lankan players and management. Our cricket fans showed tremendous support for the Sri Lankan team throughout," he added.

The PCB chairman then specifically showered praise on Pakistan's batting trio of Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, who collectively led the home side to a resounding victory.

"Outstanding batting performances by Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan helped secure the second ODI and the series."

Leading the way with the bat for Pakistan was star batter Babar, who ended his two-year century drought and top-scored with an unbeaten 102 off 119 deliveries, studded with eight fours.

His effort was backed by opener Fakhar and wicketkeeper batter Rizwan, who chipped in with half-centuries, scoring 78 and an unbeaten 51, respectively.