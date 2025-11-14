Babar Azam breaks multiple major records with drought-ending century

Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates scoring a century during their second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam amassed several milestones with his drought-ending century against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Babar, who last scored an international century against Nepal at the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023, breached the triple figures after 83 innings and a wait of 807 days, playing a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

The century marked his 20th in ODIs and helped him equal legendary batter Saeed Anwar's record of scoring the most tons for Pakistan in the format.

Most centuries for Pakistan in men's ODIs

Saeed Anwar – 20 centuries in 244 innings Babar Azam – 20 centuries in 136 innings Mohammad Yousuf – 15 centuries in 267 innings Fakhar Zaman – 11 centuries in 90 innings

The 31-year-old also surpassed AB de Villiers to become the third-fastest batter in men's ODI history to score 20 centuries, taking 39 innings fewer than the former South Africa captain.

Babar is only behind South Africa's Hashim Amla and India's Virat Kohli on the list, who achieved the landmark in 108 and 133 innings, respectively.

Fastest players to 20 centuries in men's ODIs

Hashim Amla – 108 innings Virat Kohli – 133 innings Babar Azam – 136 innings AB de Villiers – 175 innings Rohit Sharma – 183 innings

Interestingly, this was Babar Azam's fourth ODI century against Sri Lanka and thus he drew level with former captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez as the joint second-highest century-makers against the Island nation.

The record for most centuries by a Pakistani batter against Sri Lanka is held by legendary opener Saeed, who registered seven centuries in 52 matches.

Babar's century in the aforementioned fixture took his ODI runs tally against Sri Lanka to 666 in just 13 innings, and the star batter, as a result, broke Pakistan's World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan's long-standing record of scoring the most runs (636) for the Green Shirts against the Lions.