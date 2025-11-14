Five-star Bumrah puts India on top in first Test against South Africa

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrappeals during the first day of their first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 14, 2025. — BCCI

KOLKATA: Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul helped India dominate the opening day of the first Test against South Africa here at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's decision to bat first in the series opener backfired as his team could accumulate 159 before being bowled out in just 55 overs.

The touring side got off to a promising start to their innings, with openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton putting together an anchoring 57-run stand at a brisk rate.

Bumrah provided India with a much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over by cleaning up Rickelton with an outswinger. The left-handed opener made a 22-ball 23, featuring four fours.

The pacer struck again in his next over, dismissing another opener, Markram, who walked back after top-scoring with a 48-ball 31 as South Africa slipped to 62/2.

The touring side then suffered another setback 20 balls later when Kuldeep Yadav dismissed returning South Africa captain Bavuma (three) and brought the total down to 71/3.

Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi then attempted to stabilise South Africa's innings by knitting a cautious 43-run partnership for the fourth, but Kuldeep broke the stand by dismissing the former to assert India's dominance.

De Zorzi soon followed suit and fell victim to Bumrah after scoring 24 off 55 deliveries.

With the scoreboard reading 120/5, wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreyne (16) and Tristan Stubbs shared a 26-run partnership, which culminated with the former's dismissal off Mohammed Siraj.

Verreyne's dismissal opened the floodgates for South Africa as they lost their remaining six wickets for just 11 runs and were thus booked for a meagre total, while Stubbs remained stranded at the other end with an unbeaten 15.

Bumrah led India's bowling charge with brilliant figures of 5/27 in his 14 overs, followed by Yadav and Siraj with two each, while Axar Patel chipped in with one.

In response, the hosts could amass 37/1 in 20 overs before the stumps were drawn at the Eden Gardens here. Experienced opener KL Rahul and bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar, unbeaten on 13 and six, respectively, will resume their first innings on day two.

The home side had a shaky start to their innings as Marco Jansen cleaned up left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) in the seventh over with just 18 runs on the board.