Asia Cup Rising Stars: Suryavanshi's record ton helps India A crush UAE

India A players celebrate a wicket during their Asia Cup Rising Stars match against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 14, 2025. — ACC

DOHA: 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 32-ball century propelled India A to inflict a humbling 148-run defeat on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first in the campaign opener, India A registered a humongous total of 297/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Suryavanshi's record-shattering ton.

India A got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost opener Priyansh Arya (10) in the second over with just 16 runs on the board.

After losing his opening partner, Suryavanshi decimated the UAE bowling attack and brought up his second T20 century in just 32 balls.

The left-handed batter went on to smash 15 sixes and 11 fours to score 142 off just 44 deliveries until eventually falling victim to Mohammed Faraazuddin in the 13th over.

Following his departure, captain Jitesh Sharma carried on India A's momentum and eventually led them to the mammoth total by scoring a quickfire 83 not out off just 32 deliveries, featuring six sixes and eight fours.

For UAE, Muhammad Arfan, Aayan Afzal Khan and Faraazuddin could pick up a wicket apiece.

In response, UAE could accumulate 149/7 in their 20 overs despite Sohaib Khan's anchoring half-century and thus succumbed to a crushing defeat in their first match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025.

Sohaib remained the top-scorer with 63 off 41 deliveries, laced with six sixes and three fours, but lacked support from the other end as Muhammad Arfan, who made a run-a-ball 26, was the next-best run-getter for the Gulf nation.

Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh was the standout bowler for India A, taking three wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs. His efforts were backed by Harsh Dubey, who claimed two, while Ramandeep Singh and Yash Thakur chipped in with one apiece.

The monumental victory put India A on top of the Group A standings, replacing Pakistan Shaheens due to a superior net run rate, as the fierce rivals have two points after their respective first matches.