Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters multiple records with 32-ball century

India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates scoring a century during their Asia Cup Rising Stars match against UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 14, 2025. — ACC

DOHA: India's batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi bagged multiple major records with his swashbuckling 32-ball century during the Asia Cup Rising Stars match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) here at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

14-year-old Suryavanshi, who rose to fame with his 35-ball ton in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest to amass the triple figures in men's T20s, lived up to his potential as he played an equally blistering knock in the ongoing continental tournament.

Opening the innings for India in their campaign opener, Suryavanshi dominated the UAE bowlers and brought up his second T20 century off just 32 balls, which is now the joint second fastest by an Indian batter in the shortest format.

Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma holds the record of scoring the fastest century for India in men's T20s, amassing the milestone in just 28 balls while representing Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.

Fastest centuries for India in men's T20s

Abhishek Sharma – 28 balls against Meghalaya in 2024 Rishabh Pant – 28 balls against Himachal Pradesh in 2018 Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 28 balls against UAE in 2025 Rohit Sharma – 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017

Suryavanshi went on to smash 15 sixes and 11 fours on his way to a quickfire 144 off just 42 deliveries, registering the fourth-highest individual score by an Indian batter in men's T20s, only behind Tilak Verma, Shreyas Iyer and Punit Bisht.

Highest individual scores by Indians in T20s

Tilak Varma - 151 vs Meghalaya – 2024 Shreyas Iyer - 147 vs Sikkim – 2019 Punit Bisht - 146* vs Mizoram – 2021 Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 144 vs UAE – 2025 Abhishek Sharma - 141 vs Punjab Kings – 2025

For the unversed, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record-shattering century propelled India to a mammoth total of 297/4 in their 20 overs.