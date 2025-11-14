Neil Robertson beats John Higgins to reach Champion of Champions semi-finals

An undated picture of Australia's cueist Neil Robertson. — WST

LEICESTER: Australia's cueist Neil Robertson swept past Tom Ford 4–1 before edging John Higgins 6–4 to bolster his bid for a third Champion of Champions title by qualifying for the semi-finals of the 2025 edition on Friday.

The first four frames were split equally between Robertson and Higgins, with Robertson registering breaks of 83 and 127 and Higgins scoring 91 and 81.

The Australian then took a 4-2 lead with 115 and 64, but Higgins reduced the gap to 5-4 by taking two of the next three, with 86 and 79.

In the tenth frame, the Scot had a 61-0 lead, but he lost his opportunity to force a decider, and Robertson cleared brilliantly with 63.

Robertson expressed satisfaction with his performance in the match while also acknowledging his opponent’s efforts. He admitted that both of them made mistakes.

“I felt really good out there today. It was a tough one for John because I thought he played well, but a couple of narrow misses cost him at important times. We both made errors, as you do in a match of that intensity, but overall it was a really high-quality battle,” Robertson said.

He added that the tournament consistently brings out his best, and he is excited to return to the semi-finals and take on Mark Selby in a competitive clash.

“This event always seems to bring the best out of me, so I’m delighted to be back in another semi-final and fighting for the title again. I’m looking forward to facing Mark — we get on great off the table, but once we shake hands it’s game on.”