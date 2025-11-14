Hasaranga's grit lifts Sri Lanka to fighting total in second Pakistan ODI

Sri Lanka´s Janith Liyanage (right) celebrates scoring a half-century with Kamindu Mendis during their second ODI against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 14, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf took three wickets each to help Pakistan restrict Sri Lanka to a below-par total in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan's stand-in captain, Salman Ali Agha's decision to field first proved beneficial as Sri Lanka's batting unit could yield 288/8 in the allotted 50 overs despite Janith Liyanage's half-century.

The touring side got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara put together 51 runs inside the 10-over mark.

The opening stand culminated agonisingly for Sri Lanka as Nissanka got run out on the penultimate delivery of the 10th over while attempting to run three. He walked back after scoring 24 off 31.

Sri Lanka then suffered another setback in quick succession as Abrar got Mishara stumped in the 14th over. The left-handed opener made 27 off 39 deliveries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis and Saddera Samarawickrama briefly stabilised Sri Lanka's innings by knitting a cautious 28-run partnership.

Abrar broke the budding stand by dismissing Kusal Mendis (20) and struck again in his next over to send back Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka (six), reducing them to 98/4 in 21.2 overs.

Following the slump, Liyanage joined Samarawickrama in the middle, and the duo added valuable runs to Sri Lanka's total, adding 61 for the fifth wicket until the latter was cleaned up by Haris in the 32nd over.

Samarawickrama remained a notable run-getter for Sri Lanka, scoring 42 off 52 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

Liyanage then joined forces with Kamindu Mendis, and the pair took the visitors' total past the 200-run mark with a 73-run partnership for the sixth wicket before both perished in the span of nine deliveries.

Liyanage remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with 54 off 63 deliveries, hitting two fours and a six, while Kamindu Mendis smashed four fours and two sixes on his way to a 38-ball 44.

Haris inflicted another blow to Sri Lanka's batting charge in the next over by trapping Dushmantha Chameera (zero) lbw and brought the total further down to 244/8 in 44.2 overs.

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga then added vital runs at the backend with a handy 37 not out from 26 deliveries and comprising three fours. He was supported by Pramod Madushan, who remained unbeaten on 11.

For Pakistan, Haris and Abrar picked up three wickets each, while Mohammad Wasim Jr chipped in with one.