QEAT: Karachi Blues crush Abbottabad as Faisalabad, Islamabad settle for draw

Karachi Blues' Saqib Khan poses for a picture after the second day of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Abbottabad at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 12, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The seventh round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 concluded on Friday with Karachi Blues crushing Abbottabad by 193 runs, while Faisalabad and Islamabad played out a draw.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Abbottabad were bowled out for 325 in 92.5 overs while chasing a mammoth 519-run target despite half-centuries from Ahmed Khan and Shahab Khan.

Ahmed remained the top-scorer with 88 off 174 deliveries, laced with seven fours and four sixes, while Shahab made a 59-ball 56, smashing 10 fours and a six.

Kashif Bhatti led the bowling charge for Karachi Blues in the second innings with a six-wicket haul. Saqib Khan chipped in with two strikes, while Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohammad Asghar made one scalp apiece.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, fifties from skipper Rohail Nazeer, Arsal Sheikh and Hunain Shah after opener Shamyl Hussain's anchoring century helped Islamabad salvage a draw against Faisalabad.

Set to chase a 449-run target, Islamabad resumed their pursuit from 159/1 through overnight centurion Hussain and unmarked Naqeebullah.

Islamabad had a shaky start to the final day as they lost three wickets in quick succession, including that of their mainstay Hussain, who remained the top-scorer with 131 off 158 deliveries, comprising 21 fours and two sixes.

Following the brief collapse, skipper Rohail took the reins of Islamabad's batting expedition and registered a gutsy half-century, scoring 65 off 110 deliveries with the help of 10 fours.

Middle-order batter Arsal Sheikh held one end firm after Rohail's departure and returned unbeaten with 62 off 110 deliveries, featuring nine fours.

He was also involved in a match-saving 111-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Hunain, who smashed seven fours and a six on his way to a 67-ball 66.

For Faisalabad, Afaq Afridi took three wickets, followed by Khurram Shahzad with two, while Jahandad Khan, Hasan Raza and Ahmed Safi Abdullah could bag one apiece.

For the unversed, the eighth round of the QEAT will run from November 17 to November 20 across five venues in four cities.