Palwasha Bashir talks lockdown routine, life in quarantine

Badminton star Palwasha Bashir has been eager to return to the courts that have since been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Geo News reported.

"I am missing the badminton court. I miss that feeling of holding the racket. I can't wait to get this all back," she said.

The South Asian Games medalist added that she's spending most of the time at home but has been training under the guidance of her coaches.

"I am doing my workout at home. I have limited space and equipment at home but my coach guides me online and I am follow his instruction by doing some weight exercise or a bit of skipping. Obviously it is not as productive as it would have been at badminton courts but something is better than nothing," she said.

She also praised health workers who have been on the frontlines during the pandemic.

"Kudos to them," Palwasha said.

The badminton star hoped for things to normalise soon but added that the last few weeks have taught her some important lessons of life.

"This lockdown and the overall situation has allowed me to reflect on life and taught me about personal discovery. I have realised that we shouldn't take life for granted," she said.

"This is global pandemic and I am hopeful that this will get over soon."

