Derek Chisora calls off Dillian Whyte fight over contract dispute

An undated picture of British heavyweight Derek Chisora. — Twitter/@DerekWarChisora

LONDON: British heavyweight Derek Chisora has confirmed that his highly anticipated trilogy bout with rival Dillian Whyte has been called off due to a contract disagreement.

Speaking to an international news outlet, the 41-year-old revealed that he withdrew from the negotiations after being offered what he described as an unsatisfactory deal.

“The contract is not happening. The contract was not a great contract, so I tore it up,” Chisora said.

Chisora had previously hinted that his 50th professional fight would be against Whyte, who beat him in both their previous encounters. He now says he will reassess his options going forward.

“I will look at it next year, yeah, in the UK,” he added.

The two heavyweights share a long and heated history. Whyte claimed a split-decision victory in their first meeting in December 2016 before knocking Chisora out in the 11th round of their December 2018 rematch.

Chisora enters the latter stage of his career with 49 professional bouts and 36 wins, having recently gained momentum with victories over Otto Wallin, Joe Joyce, and Gerald Washington.

Meanwhile, Whyte, 37, is coming off a shocking first-round knockout loss to rising 20-year-old prospect Moses Itauma after an extended spell away from the ring.

With the trilogy talks off for now, Chisora says he remains open to exploring other opponents as he edges toward retirement — though he hasn’t ruled out revisiting the Whyte fight if improved terms are offered in the future.