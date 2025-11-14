Joe Hendry signs full-time contract with WWE

An undated picture of Scottish professional wrestler and musician Joe Hendry. — Instagram/ joehendry

Scottish professional wrestler and musician Joe Hendry has reportedly signed a full-time contract with WWE, following an amicable buyout of the remainder of his Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) agreement.

Hendry has seen a remarkable surge in popularity since his breakout year in 2024. His theme song became a viral hit, helping him capture global attention before fans grew to appreciate his in-ring ability, charisma, and work outside the ring.

His move from TNA to WWE marks the latest milestone in what has been a rapid and extraordinary rise to prominence.

Over the past eighteen months, Hendry has built a strong following through viral social media moments and several electrifying championship runs.

According to reports, WWE officials — most notably NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels — have been strong advocates for Hendry receiving a full-time deal, especially after his impactful appearances across WWE programming.

Hendry made his Royal Rumble debut in February 2025, entering the match at No. 15 before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

He later delivered one of WrestleMania 41’s most surprising moments when he appeared on Night 2 to answer Randy Orton’s open challenge, following Kevin Owens’ withdrawal due to a legitimate neck injury requiring surgery.

Although Hendry fell short against “The Apex Predator,” his performances on WWE’s biggest stages impressed both company leadership and fans, further solidifying his value to the promotion.

With his WWE signing, Hendry has officially wrapped up his commitments with TNA, closing the book on his 126-day reign as TNA World Champion, a title he captured from Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis on January 19, 2025.

It remains unclear whether Hendry will join the WWE main roster immediately or continue developing within NXT, but his arrival signals a major addition to the company’s growing talent pool.