WATCH: Bumrah calls Bavuma ‘dwarf’ during first India–South Africa Test

The collage of photos shows South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (left) and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah speaking with Shubman Gill. — X

KOLKATA: A light-hearted but surprising remark from Jasprit Bumrah caught attention during the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, as the Indian pacer jokingly referred to visiting captain Temba Bavuma as a “bauna” (dwarf in Urdu) while discussing a potential DRS call.

The incident occurred in the 13th over when Bumrah struck Bavuma on the pads just five balls into the South African skipper’s innings. With the on-field umpire declaring it not out, the Indian players gathered to consider a review.

During the discussion, Bumrah asked his teammates to factor in Bavuma’s short height before deciding, prompting laughter from Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant.





Despite the remark, Bumrah appeared focused on consulting wicketkeeper Pant—who had the clearest view—to determine whether the delivery would hit the stumps. After a 12-second conversation, India ultimately chose not to use the DRS.

Their decision proved correct as replays showed the ball would have missed the stumps. Bumrah, who had already taken a wicket earlier in the over, missed out on a second scalp.

Bavuma, however, did not last much longer, falling to Kuldeep Yadav three overs later, with Dhruv Jurel taking a sharp catch at short leg.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts dominated the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, bowling out the Proteas for just 159 thanks to an exceptional spell from Jasprit Bumrah.

Aiden Markram top-scored with 31 off 48 balls, while Wiaan Mulder and captain Temba Bavuma added 24 runs each. Ryan Rickelton also contributed 23 runs.

Bumrah finished with outstanding figures of 5/27 in 14 overs, while Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav claimed two wickets apiece. Axar Patel chipped in with one wicket.

India closed day one at 37/1 after 20 overs, losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12 off 27 balls, which included three fours. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar remained unbeaten at the crease.