Norway nears first FIFA World Cup in 28 years after win over Estonia

Norway's Erling Haaland and Julian Ryerson Jonas Been Henriksen against Estonia on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

SOGNSVEIEN: Norway is on the verge of qualifying for their first World Cup in 28 years, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth, who secured a 4-1 victory over Estonia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Ullevaal Stadium on Thursday.

Leading the squad in the absence of injured captain Martin Odegaard, Haaland urged his teammates to stay composed during a goalless first half in Oslo, despite irate home fans jeering as the players left the pitch for the break.

Just five minutes into the second half, Sorloth scored twice in quick succession, followed by a brace from Haaland, giving Norway four goals in twelve minutes.

In the 64th minute, Robi Saarma scored a consolation goal for Estonia.

Midfielder Morten Thorsby praised both Haaland and Odegaard, noting their growing understanding of the game and their increasing leadership on and off the pitch.

"They have also gained a better understanding of the influence they have on the rest of us," Thorsby said. "What they say, what they do, and how they act—it spreads."

With a three-point lead in Group I over second-place Italy, whom they will host in Oslo on Sunday, Norway has almost secured a spot at the World Cup in North America next year.

Italy would need to defeat Norway and overcome a 17-goal deficit to claim the automatic qualifying spot, making a playoff in March the likely scenario for the Italians.