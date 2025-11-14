Lorenzo Musetti withdraws from Davis Cup; here's why

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his group stage match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Lorenzo Musetti has withdrawn from Italy’s squad defending its Davis Cup title in Bologna next week, citing physical fatigue and family reasons following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday.

Italy, winners of the last two Davis Cup editions, will also be without former world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who earlier announced he would skip the tournament to focus on preparing for his Australian Open title defense.

Musetti, who missed out on automatic qualification after losing to Novak Djokovic in Athens on Saturday, made his debut at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin this week as a late substitute following Djokovic’s withdrawal.

Unlike the other seven players competing, the Italian did not have time to practice at the Inalpi Arena prior to the competition.

In addition to his nearly three-hour match against Djokovic, Musetti had played two additional rounds in Athens, contributing to his physical strain.

"Given my physical condition and my family situation, in agreement with captain Filippo Volandri, I have decided not to participate in the Davis Cup finals in Bologna," Musetti said.

"Obviously, there is a lot of regret and disappointment regarding how I approached this competition. With a better approach, perhaps I would have tried to play it, despite the family commitment. I knew that physical fatigue was difficult to shake off after the battles of the last few months, especially over the past few weeks," he concluded.