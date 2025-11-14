Alcaraz secures year-end World No. 1 with dominant win over Musetti

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his group stage match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on November 13, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz has clinched the year-end world No. 1 ranking for the second time in his career after a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals.

The win ensures the 22-year-old Spaniard finishes the season atop the ATP rankings, ahead of rival Jannik Sinner.

Speaking during an on-court interview, Alcaraz reflected on the significance of achieving his season-long goal.

"It means the world to me, to be honest. Year-end No. 1 is always a goal," he said. "From the middle of the season until now, I set my sights on the top spot, and finally, I got it."

Alcaraz also credited his team’s hard work and unwavering support throughout a season marked by challenges and growth.

"It means everything — the work we put in every day during the season, the ups and downs. I’m really proud of my team and myself," he added.

This marks the second time Alcaraz has finished a season as world No. 1. In 2022, at just 19 years old, he became the youngest player in history to end a season at the top of the ATP rankings.

The victory keeps Alcaraz on track for the ATP Finals semi-finals, where he will aim to claim the tournament title and further cement his status among tennis’ elite.

With a season defined by consistency, resilience, and determination, Alcaraz has reaffirmed his place as one of the sport’s premier players.