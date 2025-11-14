Shohei Ohtani wins fourth Major League MVP award

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani reacts after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the eleventh inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre on Nov 1, 2025. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers has claimed his fourth Major League Baseball MVP award.

The 31-year-old two-way player was the unanimous choice for the National League MVP, marking his third consecutive MVP victory since 2023, when he played for the Los Angeles Angels in the American League.

All 30 members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America cast their first-place votes for Ohtani, giving him a perfect 420 points. Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies finished second with 260 points, followed by Juan Soto of the New York Mets with 231 points.

This achievement makes Ohtani the only player in MLB history to earn multiple MVP awards in both the American and National Leagues, joining Hall of Famer Frank Robinson in winning MVPs in both circuits.

He also joins Barry Bonds as one of the few players to win three consecutive MVP awards and becomes just the second player, after Joe Morgan of the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds, to win back-to-back MVPs and consecutive World Series titles in the same years.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ohtani praised his competitors.

"Before I say that, I wanted to just give a big shout-out to Juan Soto and Schwarber — they had amazing seasons as well. They helped bring the best out of me in competition," he said.

Ohtani’s latest MVP campaign followed a season very different from his record-setting 2024 performance, when he became the first MLB player to join the 50-50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.

Despite recovering from elbow ligament surgery that had sidelined him from pitching, he continued to excel offensively.

In June, he returned to pitching for the first time in nearly two years, recording a 1-1 record with a 2.87 ERA over 14 starts, striking out 62 batters and issuing only nine walks.

With this latest accolade, Ohtani moves second on the all-time list of players with four MVP awards, trailing only Barry Bonds.