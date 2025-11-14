Onyeka Okongwu shines as Atlanta Hawks defeat Utah Jazz 132–122

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half at Intuit Dome on Nov 10, 2025. — Reuters

SALT LAKE CITY: Onyeka Okongwu delivered a standout performance to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 132–122 victory over the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on Thursday.

Atlanta set the tone early, scoring 42 points in the first quarter to take control of the game.

Okongwu finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists in 35 minutes, providing a key spark on both ends of the floor with his inside presence and consistent scoring.

Forward Jalen Johnson also starred, contributing 31 points, 18 rebounds, and 14 assists in a dominant all-around display.

His versatility and playmaking were pivotal to Atlanta’s offensive rhythm.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 16 points, while Zaccharie Risacher chipped in 11, giving the Hawks balanced contributions across the lineup.

Utah struggled to contain Atlanta’s pace and interior pressure but remained competitive with steady scoring.

However, Okongwu and Johnson’s control in the paint allowed the Hawks to capitalise on numerous scoring opportunities.

The win improves Atlanta’s record to 8–5, highlighting the growing impact of their young core as they climb the Eastern Conference standings. The Hawks will next face the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena on November 17.