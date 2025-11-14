Here's why Shaheen Afridi not playing second ODI against Sri Lanka

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan bowls during game two of the ODI International series between Pakistan and South Africa at Iqbal Stadium on November 06, 2025 in Faisalabad, Pakistan. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday due to illness.

In his absence, T20I captain Salman Ali Agha will lead the national team, with Abrar Ahmed drafted into the playing XI as Shaheen’s replacement.

At the toss, Salman Agha outlined the team’s strategy and changes for the match.

"We are going to bowl first. There was a lot of dew the other day, and we want to make use of that later on. We want to start well—if you don’t start well in the white-ball game, then you end up chasing the game. Shaheen is unwell, and Faheem also misses out. Abrar Ahmed and Wasim Jr come in," Agha said.

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen was appointed Pakistan’s 50-over captain on November 10 ahead of the three-match ODI series against South Africa, replacing Mohammad Rizwan.

In his first ODI assignment as skipper, he led Pakistan to a 2-1 series win over the Proteas.

For the unversed, Rizwan had led Pakistan in 20 ODIs, securing nine wins and suffering 11 defeats, with a winning percentage of 45.

The 33-year-old was also appointed ODI and T20I captain on October 27 last year ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

However, Rizwan’s stint as T20I captain was disappointing, with Pakistan losing all four T20Is under his leadership.

Following those defeats, Rizwan was removed as T20I captain, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was entrusted with leading Pakistan in the shortest format, including the upcoming tour of New Zealand.