Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in second ODI

Pakistan stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka at the toss ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. - Screengrab/LiveStream

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Dushmantha Chameera and Asitha Fernando.

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 158 times in ODIs. Pakistan holds the upper hand with 94 wins compared to Sri Lanka’s 59. One match ended in a tie, while four produced no result.

Matches played: 158

Pakistan won: 94

Sri Lanka won: 59

Tie/No Result: 1/4

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to continue their dominant record against Sri Lanka and secure another home series win after previously defeating South Africa 2-1.

Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back and level the series after losing the series opener, which ended their three-match winning streak following consecutive series victories over Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Pakistan: W, W, L, W, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, W, L